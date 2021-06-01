One die, two injure during autocrash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

One person has been confirmed dead while two others sustained varying degrees of injury after their involvement in lone accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

As gathered, the incident which happened around 6.03 a.m on Tuesday was not unconnected to the loss of control that arises from tyre dysfunction.

Confirming the development, the Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Olusola Ojuoro, identified the deceased as the driver died and two other persons that sustained injuries as passengers.

Ojuoro explained that the accident occurred when the driver of a car marked KMR508XA going to Lagos lost control due to a punctured tyre and it ran into the bush.

“The body of the victim had been taken to Idera Hospital, Ogun, while the survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

Ojuoro noted that the road crash could have been averted if the driver was not speeding and he cautioned motorists against speeding.

