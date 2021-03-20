One die, two policemen, four others injure during Ekiti-East by-election

The Ekiti-East Constituency 1 by-election has been marred by violence after suspected thugs invaded and disrupted the electoral processes in Omuo Ekiti ward, killing one person and injured six other persons including two policemen.

Also reported to have sustained injuries during the attacks at ward 7 Unit 7 in Iworo, Omuo Ekiti, was a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member engaged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the process and others.

As gathered, the hoodlums arrive polling unit in the ward and began to shoot sporadically during the attack that lasted for several minutes on Saturday in Ekiti-East Local Government.

The election was held to fill the seat that became vacant following the death of the member, representing the constituency, Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa, who died of an undisclosed ailment a few months ago.

Following the attack that resulted in ballot box vandalism, The Guild gathered that INEC has cancelled the electoral process held within the ward.

Confirming the tragedy, the Ekiti Command spokesman, Sunday Abutu, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that at least three suspects have been apprehended by the law enforcement agency.

Abutu, who condemned the act and assured the public that the perpetrators would be prosecuted within the ambit of law, added that the injured victims were currently receiving treatment at Ikole General Hospital.

“Some suspected thugs attacked ward 7 Unit 7 Iworo in Omuo Ekiti, shooting sporadically while eligible voters were casting their votes in a bye-election of Ekiti State House of Assembly.

“In the process, 6 people were injured, among them were two policemen and one National Youths Service Corp(NYSC) member who are currently receiving treatment in Ikole General Hospital”.