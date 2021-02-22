One die, four injure during auto crash in Osun

Tragedy struck along the Gbogan-Ibadan expressway in Osun State after an accident involving a Toyota Sienna killed one person and left other road users in confusion.

Aside from the fatality, four persons were also injured in the auto crash which involved 11 persons that occurred around Salam-Salam area, seven kilometers to Sasa Bridge.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kudirat Ibrahim, said that the accident was caused by speeding and non-compliance to road traffic regulations.

Through a statement on Monday, Ibrahim explained that those involved in the accident include six males, four females, and one female child.

“The accident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. today on Gbongan expressway and 11 persons were involved. They include six males, four females, and one female child.

“A navy blue Toyota Sienna car with registration number, WWD 172 AA, lost control while on top speed and somersaulted several times before landing in a bush on the roadside.

“Four persons that were injured were one male, two females, and one child. They have been taken to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) for further treatment.

“The dead has also been taken to the OAUTH morgue while items belonging to the deceased were recovered,” the statement said.

According to her, the damaged vehicle has been towed by the command’s heavy-duty truck to allow free flow of traffic in the area.

The sector commander, however, appealed to motorists to desist from speeding and also obey road safety regulations to avoid loss of lives and property.