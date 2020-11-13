One die, five injure during road crash in Osun

At least one person died while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a road accident in Osun State.

The road crash said to have occurred on Thursday on Ipetu- Ijesa expressway in the Oriade Local Government Area of the state, it was gathered, was caused by over speeding.

Confirming the development on Friday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said that the accident involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number EKY 482GG and a Mercedes truck with registration number BDG 123 XA.

Briefing newsmen in Osogbo, Osun FRSC Sector Commander, Kudirat Ibrahim, blamed the accident on excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking, saying that the injured victims had been taken to the Wesley Hospital in Osogbo for proper treatment.

Ibrahim who said the agency personnel had since cleared the accident site to prevent gridlock on the road, cautioned motorists to drive with caution to avert accidents.