One die during trader, Ocha brigade clash in Anambra market

Tragedy struck at the bustling Emeka Offor Plaza section of the Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State when operatives of the Ocha Brigade, a state environmental law enforcement outfit, allegedly opened fire at the commercial hub, reportedly leaving one person dead.

As gathered, at least seven others sustained gunshot injuries and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The deceased, Chinwe Igwe, a 22-year-old trader, was pronounced dead by medical personnel on arrival at the hospital, where she was rushed along with the other victims.

Other victims were identified as Ebuka Orakwe, Orum Oluebube, Anthony Kosisochukwu, and Ifeoma Ezema, while the identities of two others had yet to be confirmed at press time.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day, reportedly began as an altercation between the enforcement team and some traders, before escalating into gunfire.

Confirming the incident, Anambra State Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga said the Command had invited the management of the Ocha Brigade to produce those responsible for the shooting for prosecution.

According to him, “The Anambra State Police Command has restored calm in Onitsha Main Market following a distress call reporting that personnel of the Ocha Brigade, an Anambra State Environmental Law Enforcement outfit, allegedly engaged in an altercation with some traders, during which seven traders sustained gunshot injuries. The incident subsequently triggered unrest within the market.

“Upon receipt of the report in the early hours of 9th September 2025, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, MNIPS, PhD, immediately deployed tactical teams and other security agencies led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, in company with the Area Commander Onitsha, the Divisional Police Officer Main Market, and the Commander of the Anti-Cultism Squad, to the scene.

“Regrettably, one of the victims, Miss Chinwe Igwe, was confirmed dead on arrival. Her body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation. The other victims are currently receiving treatment and are responding positively.

“Meanwhile, the Command has extended an invitation to the management of the alleged local enforcement team to identify the suspects for prosecution and notes that normalcy has since been restored in the area, while patrols and monitoring continue to ensure sustained peace.