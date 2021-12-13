One die during Police, gunmen clashes in Abia

One person have reportedly been killed while others sustained injuries when gunmen and personnel of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) clashes in Abia State.

The gun duel which claimed life of a police officer was said to have occurred on Monday when the gunmen attacked the state’s Police Command Headquarters located along Bende road in Umuahia North Local Government Area.

As gathered, the gunmen was said to have dressed in military camouflage and attacked policemen beside the Command Headquarters. The deceased officer was identified as Inspector Friday Adama.

Confirming the incident, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, explained that said that the gunmen opened fire at officers in front of 28 Police Mobile Force beside the command headquarters.

According to him, the attack was not targeted at the police headquarters but adjourning Mobile Police Force Base, and upon reaching the MOPOL checkpoint there, one of them in military uniform came down and started shooting.

“It is quite unfortunate that on 13th December 2021 at about 0100 hours, gunmen disguised in military camouflage and using gun truck opened fire at the policemen on pindown duty in front of 28 Police Mobile Force beside the State Command Headquarters, Bende Road Umuahia.

“The Policemen who were on red alert returned firing which repelled the hoodlums from carrying out their dastardly intentions and quickly fled the scene with bullet injuries.”

The police spokesperson, however, urged residents of the state and operators of medical facilities “to volunteer information on anyone found or presented with bullet injuries to the Police or other Security Agencies”.

