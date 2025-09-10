One die during communal clashes in Cross River

The attackers were said to have offloaded 22 bags of cocoa from the truck before setting the vehicle ablaze.

Motorists and traders plying the busy Obubra–Ikom federal highway reported that the road has become unsafe, with armed youths mounting illegal roadblocks, harassing commuters, and targeting members of rival communities.

Eyewitnesses described the situation as “worrisome,” noting that sporadic attacks and property destruction have continued despite appeals for restraint from elders and community leaders.

Clashes between Alesi and allied groups from Odonget and Ofutop are believed to be fuelling the renewed hostilities.

The affected communities include Ochon, Isabang, and Odonget in Obubra LGA, as well as Ekukunella, Agbaragba, and Alesi in Ikom LGA. Both sides have reportedly recorded casualties in recent days.

Speaking to the guild a source who preferred not to be mentioned said “We are afraid this trouble has been going on and on the problem is just too much, we are sacred for our life’s please”

Residents are calling on the Cross River State Government and security agencies to act swiftly to restore peace and prevent the conflict from spiraling further out of control.

They warn that continued blockage of the federal highway could disrupt trade and movement across the central senatorial district and beyond.

As of press time, neither the Police Command nor the state government had issued an official statement on the renewed crisis.

When contacted the police public relations officer Irene Ugbor promised to get back to our reporter.

“Please I will call you back soon to provide you updates on the matter for now, let me just call you back”