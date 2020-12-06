One die during auto crash in Ogun

At least, one person have been confirmed killed during an accident which involved a diesel laden tanker, a Volvo truck and a Toyota car at Mobalufon in Ijebu-Ode on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

The incident which occurred on Sunday was said to have been caused by Volvo truck driver who drove against traffic, an action which was against traffic law.

Confirming the development, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, said that the incident, which occurred at 7:40 am, was caused by the driver of a Volvo truck marked APP-595 XW who drove against traffic.

Briefing newsmen in Abeokuta, the agency’s spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said that the driver and motor boy of volvo have been arrested and that the corpse had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode.

“According to an eyewitness account, the Toyota car marked EKY-471 BR was on its lane, inbound Lagos from Benin/Ore expressway, while the Volvo truck that caused the crash through route violation, was outbound Lagos.

“However, the laden diesel tanker marked LNU-392 ZU behind the Toyota car could not control its speed, lost control, and fell on its side spilling its content. But thank God there was no fire outbreak.

“The driver and motor boy of the Volvo truck have been arrested and taken to Igbeba Police Station, Ijebu-Ode,” he noted.

Akinbiyi, who commiserated with the family of the deceased, warned drivers of articulated vehicles against driving in a direction prohibited by traffic law (Route Violation).