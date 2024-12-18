One child dies during Ooni ex-wife’s party stampede in Oyo

Atleast one child has been reported dead and dozens of children sustained varying degrees of injuries after a stampede occurred during the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s former wife, Naomi, end-of-year celebration in Oyo State.

As gathered, the injured children have been admitted to different hospitals in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, where they can receive better medical services.

Following the stampede, the former queen ordered that the event be stopped and postponed indefinitely, to avoid recording more casualties around the scene.

MORE DETAILS SOON