JUST IN: One chance victim died before getting to our hospital-FCT doctor

In a bid to clear the air on the controversies that had trailed death of Greatness Olorunfemi, a ‘one-chance’ victim in Abuja and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network, who was pushed down from a moving vehicle in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through Office of Medical Director, Maitama District Hospital, Abuja, where she was rushed to prior to her demise, has disclosed that she was brought in dead.

Olorunfemi was alleged to have been brought into the facility at approximately 8.35pm on 26th September 2023, and was discovered to be dead after medical experts at the facility examined her.

This was said to have been disclosed by the Medical Director, Dr Imuentinyan Igbinovia, when the Mandate Secretary- Health Services and Environment, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, visited the medical facility at about 1:00 A.M after learning about the incident yesterday.

In a statement released by the Assistant Director (Information) HSES, Badaru Yakasai, on Saturday, Fasawe commiserate and extend heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased lady, promising that all circumstances surrounding her demise would be addressed.

According to the statement, the victim was thrown out of a moving vehicle and taken to hospital by good Samaritans.

“We implore the general public to be vigilant and exercise caution while admonishing security agencies to strengthen security and protection measures across the FCT”, it added.

It was learnt that the deceased was pushed down from a vehicle that she had board between Maitama and Kubwa Expressway in Abuja.

