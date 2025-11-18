One abducted Kebbi school girl escapes from bandits’ den

One of the 25 schoolgirls abducted from the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in the Maga area of Kebbi State has escaped from her captors and returned home.

The girl reportedly broke free minutes after the attack, which resulted in the killing of the school vice principal, who had been shielding the students from the attackers.

Her return offers a small relief to a community still reeling from the violent raid, which also left the school principal with gunshot injuries.

“One out of the 25 abducted girls was able to escape from the bandits’ captivity. She has returned home and reunited with her family safe and sound,” confirmed the school principal, Musa Magaji, to correspondents.

However, the principal did not provide details of how the student managed to escape, stating only that she is now safe and with her family.

The Guild had reported that the attack occurred in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area at the school hostel on Sunday night, when armed assailants stormed the school premises, firing sporadically before forcibly taking the students.

Eyewitnesses described the gunmen as operating in large numbers, creating chaos across the institution.

Reacting to the incident, the Federal Government condemned the assault as a “reprehensible attack on innocent students,” with Minister of Information Mohammed Idris stating that President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining abducted girls.

International organizations, including UNICEF, also condemned the raid and called for urgent measures to protect schools, stressing that the safe return of abducted children must remain a top priority.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has vowed unwavering military action to bring back the girls, emphasizing that their safety remains the army’s highest priority.

Shaibu ordered troops to leave no stone unturned, insisting that sustained operations and intelligence-driven strategies are crucial to ensuring the students’ safe return.

The COAS made the commitment during his visit to the affected area, where he met with frontline commanders and local vigilantes, urging close coordination to ensure all potential hideouts are thoroughly searched.