Ondo youths set ablaze police station over young man’s death

Irate youths have reportedly burnt a divisional police station in Ifon, Ose Local Government of Ondo State, after a young man, Tobi Bobade, was alleged to have died in police custody in the town.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the boy’s death angered the youths who stormed the police station, overpowered the officers on duty, and set the building on fire to express their displeasure over the development.

It was the learnt on Sunday that the deceased body has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for a postmortem examination.

As gathered, the deceased and another youth were said to have been detained by the police to stem a street fight between two youth groups during Valentine celebration in the state.

Preliminary reports indicates that the incident began on 15th February 2025 when a dispute between two families on Ogbomo Street, Ifon, escalated into a public fight. Officers from Ifon Division, led by an Inspector, responded promptly, moved to the scene, intervened, and made arrests while some suspects fled.

Hours after they were detained by the police, Bobade appeared weak and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention where he was later pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

“The development got the other boys who happened to be their friends angry, and they moved to the divisional police station chasing away the officers before setting it on fire,” an eyewitness added.

Confirming the development, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Wilfred Afolabi, condemned the attack and arson on the Divisional Police Station and ordered a full-scale investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident and to bring those responsible to justice.

Afolabi, who gave the order during a visit to the affected areas during the attack, met with the Chairman of the Local government, Community leaders and other stakeholders in the community. In his address ,the Commissioner of Police on behalf of the Inspector General of Police commiserate with the family of the deceased and condemned the attack on the station as he vowed that such acts of lawlessness will not be tolerated. He assured that all those responsible for this criminal act will face the full weight of the law.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from taking the laws into their hands, Investigations are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as investigation progresses.