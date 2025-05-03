Ondo workers threaten strike over unpaid 5months wages

The cleaners deployed to tidy the Ondo State Government hospitals, public offices and others have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over unpaid five months salaries.

The workers, who were employed by the government through a private cleaning firms stated that the withdrawal of service would commenced with a protest to make public their demands.

They workers lamented that they have not received any payment since December 2024 while other staff wages have continued without any hitch.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday, some of the affected cleaners alleged that the delay in payment persisted despite the Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, reported approval of the funds.

“We earn just N25,000 monthly, yet they’ve refused to pay us. It’s been five months now and life has become unbearable. Some of us now resort to begging to survive,” one of the workers said.

The cleaners expressed frustration over the alleged bureaucratic bottlenecks holding back the disbursement and vowed to stage a protest in Akure if their demands are not met.

“Our findings revealed that the governor approved the payment, but the file has been delayed somewhere in the system. This is unjust,” another cleaner added.

Responding to the development, Director of Finance and Accounts in the General Administration Department (GAD), Olabode Aderemi, acknowledged the delay but assured that the matter was receiving urgent attention.

“I may not be in the best position to speak in detail, but I can confirm that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who is our political head, is on top of the situation,” Aderemi said.

“We’ve also involved the Special Adviser on Union Matters, and I’m optimistic that by next week, everything will be resolved. It’s not about blame—it’s about fixing the system, and we’re doing our best.”