Ondo varsity student commits suicide over N100,000 failed transfer

Students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), have been thrown into mourning their colleague, Olona Oluwapelumi, after news filtered in that the 300-level undergraduate has taken his own life.

The colleagues of the deceased, as they mourn, they were also in a dilemma of what could have led the student from the Department of Industrial Design to have committed suicide in spite of different avenues provided by FUTA management to help them get over their worries.

It was learnt that Olona, who lives off-campus in Aule Area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, was discovered to have committed suicide on Saturday.

The deceased, who was popularly called ‘Black’, among his colleagues was said to have hanged himself in his room outside the campus.

A source in the school stated that the deceased’s friends went to his room and discovered it was locked after several calls without response, prompting them to pull down the door, and discovered his lifeless body dangling in the apartment.

Until his death, Olona, who was said to have a clothing brand called ‘Tart Angles, was the Financial Secretary of his department, a position that had also earned him recognition among his colleagues.

A friend of the deceased, Omoniyi Enoch, narrated that when school resumed for the 2021/2022 session, the Treasurer of the department was absent from school and could not collect departmental dues from the student.

Omoniyi noted that Joseph decided to stand in for the Treasurer and collected the dues from students, so as to prevent any vacuum in leadership.

According to him, after he collected the money, the President requested that Joseph sent ₦100,000 to him for a departmental project. Joseph sent it using his digital bank (Carbon) and was debited but the President didn’t receive the payment.

“Several emails were sent to the bank but the issue wasn’t resolved. Due to that, he was so pressured about it and everyone secluded him. He hasn’t attended lectures since we got back from the Christmas break because of the pressure.

“Yesterday morning, I went to get my phone from Joseph because his phone is faulty and we both shared my phone. He informed me that his HOD called his daddy and said he engaged in fraud. He was very disturbed about it. He requested to follow me to my office, so as not to stay alone. I left him at the office to attend the homecoming event that was held at T.I Francis auditorium and also watched the Awopegba match.

“When I got back to the office, he had already locked the office door. He came back to give me the keys and left. When I got home, I forced him to eat. At 7:40pm, I knocked on his door but he didn’t open it. I left thinking he was still angry with me for leaving him at the office. At 8:30 pm, I knocked again but there was no response. At 10:01 pm, I tried again with no response & I went to sleep.

This morning, I went to knock around 8am but there was no response. I had to go and check through his window and I saw him hanging from the ceiling.”

The spokesperson for Ondo Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the death of the 300-level student, said the incident was reported to the police.

“His body has been taken to the morgue and investigation has started to unravel the reasons behind his action, but it was a case of suicide,” the PPRO added.

The Students’ Union Government of the school in a statement, signed by its President, Jesunifemi Asoore, also confirmed the incident.

The statement partly read, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Olona Oluwapelumi, popularly known as ‘Tart Angle’, who died on Saturday, January 21, 2023″.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

