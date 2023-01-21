Ondo varsity student commits suicide over N100,000 failed transfer

Students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), have been thrown into mourning their colleague, Olona Oluwapelumi, after news filtered in that the 300-level undergraduate has taken his own life.
The colleagues of the deceased, as they mourn, they were also in a dilemma of what could have led the student from the Department of Industrial Design to have committed suicide in spite of different avenues provided by FUTA management to help them get over their worries.
It was learnt that Olona, who lives off-campus in Aule Area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, was discovered to have committed suicide on Saturday.
The deceased, who was popularly called ‘Black’, among his colleagues was said to have hanged himself in his room outside the campus.
A source in the school stated that the deceased’s friends went to his room and discovered it was locked after several calls without response, prompting them to pull down the door, and discovered his lifeless body dangling in the apartment.
The spokesperson for Ondo Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the death of the 300-level student, said the incident was reported to the police.
“His body has been taken to the morgue and investigation has started to unravel the reasons behind his action, but it was a case of suicide,” the PPRO added.
The Students’ Union Government of the school in a statement, signed by its President, Jesunifemi Asoore, also confirmed the incident.
The statement partly read, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Olona Oluwapelumi, popularly known as ‘Tart Angle’, who died on Saturday, January 21, 2023″.
