Following death of about nine students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State in an accident, the management has postponed indefinitely, the examinations scheduled to commence on Monday, January 24.

The management of the Ondo State Government-owned institution stated that the move was to students that sustained injuries during the multiple auto-crash recover and to mourn the affected students.

According to a statement by the Acting Registrar of the university, OpeOluwa Akinfenwa, the development comes as a result of the fatal road crash which occurred in the town in which some students of the university lost their lives.

The management commiserated with the affected families, the university community and the Akungba community in general on the sad incident that occurred hours before the examination scheduled assist the school cover lost ground in the session that was affected by outbreak of coronavirus.

https://theguildng.com/ondo-varsity-postpones-exams-indefinitely-after-students-die-in-auto-crash/

The statement reads: “As a mark of respect for our departed students, the examinations scheduled to start on Monday, 24th January, 2021, is hereby postponed till further notice.

“We appeal to our students to remain calm, as the University mourns those that lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.

“The University and the Ondo State Government are working round the clock to institute permanent solutions to the problem of incessant road accidents along Ikare-Akungba road,” it added.