Ondo Varsity inaugurates first female Vice-Chancellor

A professor at the Department of Biochemistry, University of Ilorin, Adenike Oladiji, has emerged as the first female Vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

The Guild gathered that Oladiji who was among the other two applicants emerged through a democratic process to become the eighth substantive vice-chancellor by the university’s Governing Council on May 12.

During her Inauguration, the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Godknows Igali, described her appointment as well deserved, while also noting that the selection committee was amazed at her outstanding stance.

Igali urged the newly appointed Vice-chancellor to continue with the existing peace in the university and prioritize the welfare of staff and students. He said there is a need to also improve income generation for the citadel of knowledge.

In her speech, Oladiji said she would ensure that the image and infrastructure of FUTA were sustained and improved upon. She said that she will network with people and improve revenue generation for the university.

“The Federal University of Technology, Akure is doing well, but there is always room for improvement. As a university of technology, we must be prepared to deal with emerging questions to be answered. The COVID-19 experience showed there is a lot of ground yet uncovered.”

“Addressing most of the big issues facing humanity captured succinctly in the sustainable development goals requires that we network across country borders and academic disciplines. No single institution, country, or discipline can exclusively provide solutions.”

“We will network and be the hub for the much-desired change in the higher education sector. I will focus on improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), staff and student’s welfare, capacity building, research, infrastructural development, and positive impacts on host communities, amongst others,” she stated.

She, however, asked for support of her from co-applicants and the generality of the university community for her to succeed in the new task.

On his part, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the university, Joseph Fuwape, said that all his agenda for the institution when he became FUTA’s VC was accomplished.

Fuwape added that FUTA was ranked as the best university of Technology and the second-best in Nigeria.

He asked the university community to extend hands of fellowship to the new vice chancellor for the institution to record higher success.

