Ondo varsity expels 15 students after leaked sex tape

Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, has expelled 15 students following the circulation of explicit videos allegedly involving them, a development the institution said violates its code of conduct and core moral values.

The decision was taken after an internal investigation confirmed the involvement of the affected students, stressing that the expulsion was necessary to uphold discipline, protect the institution’s reputation, and deter similar misconduct among the student body.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, made the disclosure on Friday during the university’s matriculation ceremony, where 936 newly admitted students formally took the matriculation oath.

He cautioned the students against engaging in acts capable of jeopardising their academic careers, stressing that the institution maintains a zero-tolerance policy for indiscipline and any conduct that undermines its values.

According to him, “You put your phone before you and you’re dancing naked and they put Achievers University, I will dismiss you. Use social media for positive things.

“One of them, who would have graduated, was caught threatening that if Boko Haram came to Achievers University, he would deal with them, essentially inviting Boko Haram. We refunded his N2.3 million and dismissed him.

“Use the money you’re paying here wisely, not to make sex videos or take drugs. We have dismissed more than 15 female students for sex video offences.

“If you want to be a graduate and rule the world, you won’t engage in such acts. Women are not meant for entertainment; they can rule the world. We also frown at bullying. You are all equal before us. It cannot happen here. If you’re caught, you are gone.

Ayorinde recalled that in 2025, the university dismissed 17 students for engaging in fraudulent practices aimed at securing examination clearance without settling their school fees.

He also recounted the expulsion of three students over involvement in hard drug trafficking, urging undergraduates not to suffer in silence but to promptly report anyone engaged in drug abuse or related vices.

Ayorinde attributed some cases of indiscipline to parental and guardian indulgence, advising them to consistently remind their wards of the primary purpose of their admission and the need to take their studies seriously.

According to him, acts such as fighting and alcohol consumption are strictly prohibited within the university, noting that violations attract outright expulsion.

The Pro-Chancellor added that the institution would not tolerate sexual misconduct, stressing that any staff or student found guilty of sexually molesting another person would face appropriate sanctions in line with university regulations.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Amos Aremu, said the university places a high premium on quality assurance, discipline, and academic integrity as the cornerstones of its academic culture.

He advised the matriculating students to see their admission not merely as a pathway to higher education but as “an invitation to embark on a journey of self-discovery, intellectual growth, and societal impact.”

Aremu noted that the journey ahead would be demanding, involving rigorous lectures, tight academic schedules, sleepless nights of study, examination pressures, and the challenge of balancing intellectual pursuits with personal development, urging students to remain focused, disciplined, and resilient throughout their stay in the institution.

“These challenges are not meant to deter you but to refine you, build resilience, develop critical thinking, foster a lifelong love for learning, and awaken the leader in you,” he said.

Aremu urged the students to see university life as a rich tapestry woven with moments of excitement, discovery, and inevitable challenges, stressing that such experiences are not punishments but essential preparations for the future.

He encouraged them to embrace the journey, noting that doing so would help them emerge stronger, more resilient, and better equipped to make meaningful impact in society.