Ondo security team goes after motorcyclists defying night ban

As part of efforts to curtail insecurity in Ondo, the State Government through its security team has concluded plans to go after commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders, defying the ban imposed on night travelling across the state.

It said that the decision to go after the commercial motorcyclists was that the transporters have continuously violated ban limiting their operations to 15 hours, 5am to 8pm daily.

The security team noted that they have continuously aided insecurity across the state, saying any motorcycle found within this stipulated time impounded immediately.

Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, who announced this while parading 61 suspected criminals involved in kidnapping and other nefarious activities in the state yesterday, stressed that failure would result to seizure of such motorcycles and prosecution of the rider.

“We are re-emphasizing the initial order made by the government of Ondo state that, effect from Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025, from 8pm to 5 am any Okada seeing shall be seized indefinitely.

However, government also gave seven days ultimatum to all unregistered vehicles to do the needful else such vehicle(s) will be impounded and Confiscated.

“All unregistered vehicles plying our roads are given just seven days to do so, else, such vehicle will not be spared “

Adeleye emphasized that government of the state remains head-bent in making the state a safe haven for the residents and warned all miscreants to take their pallets and vacate the state before its too late.

Sixty one suspected criminals that were arrested by operatives of the Security Network in connection with alleged kidnapping, attempted murder, armed robbery and abroad travelling fraud were paraded.

Adeleye told newsmen that 28 syndicates out of the suspects were nabbed for allegedly kidnapping and duping some Ghanians and Nigerians who were planning to travel to foreign countries like Australia for greener pasture.

The Amotekun Commander disclosed that the victims, who were held hostage at a camp in Oda town, near Akure, were cajoled by the travelling agency syndicates that they would be helped to travel abroad but on getting to Akure for documentation, they were held hostage.

According to the Security chief, the 28 suspected human traffickers were arrested following a tip-off from one of the Ghanaian victims who escaped from the captivity.

Adeleye also warned against influx of criminal elements in the state forests disguising as hunters, saying nobody without the State Government’s permission would be allowed to enter forests in the state.