Ondo residents panic over Lassa Fever outbreak

By Temitope Akintoye,

Ondo State Government has confirmed an outbreak of Lassa Fever after hundreds of residents were admitted at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, where they diagnosed with the disease.

Theguild gathered that following hundreds of patients’ diagnose of the disease, residents have started panicking and were already consuming different herbs for possible prevention.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed the outbreak in a public service announcement, enjoining residents to stay calm as the situation is under control.

“The Ondo State Ministry of Health, in conjunction with all healthcare institutions and professionals within the state, is fully on this Lassa Fever outbreak to curb it as soon as possible,”

“I would like to appeal to the good residents of our great state, Ondo, to please keep calm, keep their surroundings clean and avoid all possible interactions with rats as they carry the disease.”