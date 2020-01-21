Report on Interest

Ondo residents panic over Lassa Fever outbreak

By reporter1
An ecologist extracts a sample of blood from a Mastomys Natalensis rodent in the village of Jormu in southeastern Sierra Leone February 8, 2011. Lassa fever, named after the Nigerian town where it was first identified in 1969, is among a U.S. list of "category A" diseases -- deemed to have the potential for major public health impact -- alongside anthrax and botulism. The disease is carried by the Mastomys Natalensis rodent, found across sub-Saharan Africa and often eaten as a source of protein. It infects an estimated 300,000-500,000 people each year, and kills about 5,000. Picture taken February 8, 2011. To match Reuters-Feature BIOTERROR-AFRICA/ REUTERS/Simon Akam (SIERRA LEONE - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY ANIMALS) - GM1E72F07HC01

By Temitope Akintoye,

Ondo State Government has confirmed an outbreak of Lassa Fever after hundreds of residents were admitted at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, where they diagnosed with the disease.

Theguild gathered that following hundreds of patients’ diagnose of the disease, residents have started panicking and were already consuming different herbs for possible prevention.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed the outbreak in a public service announcement, enjoining residents to stay calm as the situation is under control.

“The Ondo State Ministry of Health, in conjunction with all healthcare institutions and professionals within the state, is fully on this Lassa Fever outbreak to curb it as soon as possible,”

“I would like to appeal to the good residents of our great state, Ondo, to please keep calm, keep their surroundings clean and  avoid all possible interactions with rats as they carry the disease.”

