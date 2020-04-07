Ondo regent tasks residents social distancing, other coronavirus preventive measures

By NewsDesk

The Regent of Ayeka kingdom in Ondo State, Oluyemi Bajowa, has appealed to residents, particularly her subjects, to consider personal hygiene, social distancing and other preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic outlined by health experts as a priority.

Bajowa explained that the fatalities that had been recorded globally, including Nigeria since the pestilence broke out were the reason for the appeal that people constantly wash their hands and use hand sanitizer regularly during this period.

She noted that the peoples’ belief that the virus is not real or it is only contracted by the rich and mighty in the society must be countered with relevant information and sensitization by those they hold in high esteem, adding that practice of social distancing must be maintained by the people to mitigate further spread of the virus.

The regent who gave the advice while speaking with the newsmen in her palace at Ayeka in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, said the best ways to avoid contracting the virus are by indulging in social distancing, using the face mask and to keep a relative distance from anyone who coughs or sneezes regularly.

While commending Ondo state government for ordering a 14-day stay at home, Bajowa added that self-isolation in this novel coronavirus period is a measure to keep everybody safe, noting that anyone experiencing difficulty in swallowing, constant coughing, feverish condition, and body pain should visit the nearest health facility for proper attention and care.

She called on the people of Ayeka to keep themselves safe at home as directed by Ondo state government and to always wash their hands and use hand sanitizer while praying that the gods of the land shall cleanse the land of strange pestilence.