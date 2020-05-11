Ondo records first coronavirus death after 15 confirmed cases

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Ondo State Government has disclosed that it had recorded the first coronavirus related death in the state after it recorded fifteen confirmed cases in the state.

It said the patient, whose identity is yet to be revealed, died in the early hours of Monday (today) at the Infectious Disease Hospital on Igbatoro Road in Akure, the state capital.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, revealed that the deceased travelled down from Lagos State after testing positive to the deadly respiratory disease.

According to him, the patient had underlying health challenges which worsened his situation before he died of the coronavirus complications.

The Commissioner stressed that the deceased would be buried in line with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.