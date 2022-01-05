Ondo prisons now at risk of another jailbreak- Akeredolu 

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has condemned withdrawals of troops deployed by the Nigerian Army to Correctional Centers across the state, saying the action may bring about another case of jailbreak.
Akeredolu wondered why the Chief of Army Staff would withdraw soldiers stationed at the correctional centers owned by the Federal Government and redeploy them elsewhere for security operations in the country.
The governor, who raised the alarm on Wednesday after receiving a full briefing of the situation from the Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, at the State House in Akure, the state capital, said that the troops were redeployed yesterday, leaving the correctional center in the hands of the prison warders.
Through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, he accuses the Army of inducing steps towards another jailbreak in the state.
After the meeting, the governor directed the deployment of men of the State Security Network (Amotekun) to complement Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to ensure that any premeditated action is tamed and resisted with commensurate force.