Ondo poly student commits suicide after lover’s breakup

Students, lecturers and non-academic staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Ondo State have been thrown into mourning after a male student from the Mechanical Engineering department, identified as Precious Scott, committed suicide after her lover suddenly broke up with him.

Scott, who allegedly took his own life at night after suffering emotional distress from a breakup, was said to have alerted friends through his WhatsApp but never categorically indicated his plans afterwards.

The deceased student, who became famous for being a vibrant and jovial personality, was said to have stopped his usual engagement with fellow students after he could not get over the decision of his girlfriend, who was identified as Eniayewu Opeyemi, to end their relationship without reason.

It was learnt that all efforts by the Mechanical Engineering student and his friends to reunite them proved abortive, resulting in the deceased falling into severe depression and hanging himself inside his apartment.

On Friday, students narrated that he had been struggling to cope with the emotional toll, and despite subtle signs of distress, no one anticipated the extent of his despair.

In a video seen by our correspondent, the deceased student displayed the rope he purchased for the act and later tied the rope around his neck, displaying how suicides were often committed.

Before committing suicide, friends of the deceased narrated that the video in circulation was sent to one of them, who sent it to others, but none considered the video serious, considering that he jokes many times.

One of the students, who spoke anonymously, said that Scott purchased the rope used for the act and sent us the video of it.

Scott’s plan was said to have started making sense to friends after a message posted on his status picture of his mental state, indicating that he was about to commit suicide.

The message reads: “I’m not happy, and you want me to eat, you are funny. Just want to go and end everything right now.”

Residents narrated that before his friends and neighbours could break into his room after his message became clearer, he was found lifeless, and all efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Efforts to get the school management’s reaction proved abortive in the state.