Ondo police rescues eight worshippers from kidnappers den

No fewer than eight out of the 25 members of the Choir of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke Igan, Akure, the Ondo State capital that were kidnapped by gunmen along Owo/Ifon/Benin Expressway have been rescued by the Ondo Police Command from their suspected abductors.

As gathered, the police has intensified efforts to rescue 17 other worshippers still in the gunmen den immediately.

It was learnt that they were rescued barely 24 hours after they were kidnapped around Elegbeka village while they were on their way to Ifon for a funeral ceremony.

Confirming the rescue, the Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, noted that the victims were rescued by police operatives.

The Owo/Ifon/Benin Expressway has become a dangerous corridor as several cases of kidnappings and armed robbery have happened in the area in recent times.

It would be recalled that a grade A traditional ruler in the State, The Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi was killed around Elegbeka while travelling from Akure to Ifon in November, 2020.

