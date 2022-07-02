Ondo Police rescues 77 children, others from church underground

The Ondo police Command has allegedly found and rescued no fewer than 77 children and adults from an underground apartment of a church in the Valentino axis of the state.

As gathered, the children and others were allegedly kidnapped and kept in the underground apartment of the church before the police found and rescued them.

It was gathered that some of the children and youths that were picked from the church had been staying there for weeks.

Confirming the rescue operations, Public Relations Officer for the Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, told newsmen on Saturday that the police move to the axis following intelligence report gathered by the Police at Fagun Division, Ondo Town, that some children are being harboured at The Whole Bible Believers Church AKA Ondo Church, Valentino area, Ondo Town.

According to the statement released by the spokesperson, Policemen were sent to the Church to invite the Pastor and the members of the Church on sighting the Police attacked them,” she added.

“Consequently, she said two of the church’s pastors were arrested and are in custody. In all, 77 members – Twenty Six (26) children, Eight (8) teenagers and Forty-Three (43) adult members were rescued,” she disclosed.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one Pastor Josiah Peter Asumosa, an Assistant Pastor in the Church was the one who told the members that Rapture will take place in April but later said it has been changed to September 2022 and told the young members to obey only their parents in the Lord.”

“Another family who was also around during the rescue said their daughter a part three student, dropped out of school due to the strange teachings of the Pastor and left home in January 2022 to start living in the Church,” the police spokesperson said.<

Sources involved with the church are however saying that the children were not being held against their will and are part of a programme organised by the church.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

