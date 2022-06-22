Ondo police parades landlord, mother over son’s robbery allegations

The Ondo State Police Command has paraded a landlord and a mother as accomplices and accessories linked to a 22 year-old robbery suspect, who terrorized residents in Idanre axis of the state.

The robbery suspect was said to have confessed that the desire to buy a motorcycle for commercial use was what led him into the crime.

The police was said to have paraded him, his mother and his landlord alongside 13 others suspects in Akure.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, the Police spokesperson in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed that the suspects committed crimes ranging from armed robbery and house breaking to stealing and cultism.

Odunlami disclosed that the police has began its investigations and that suspects would be arraigned at the end of the findings to face the wrath of the law.

On his part, the 22 years old suspect said that his mother doesn’t know about his robbery escapades and that she only knew him as a commercial motorcyclist.

According to him: “Actually, I don’t know what came over me because I started stealing since the beginning of 2022 though my mother doesn’t know about it; she knows me as commercial motorcyclist. My mother was only involved when I stole N750,000 from one man and she acceded to my request to follow me to a motorcycle dealer without explaining the source of the money.

“I was arrested at another place where I went to rob a couple. The husband gave me N50,000 after which I ordered his wife to go into her room for a search, but as she entered I asked her to lie on her bed.

“The wife was on the bed when she raised an alarm that I was about to rape her. The husband and four others immediately barged into the room, overpowered me and collected my gun. My landlord was arrested because his son is my son’s namesake. It is a case of mistaken identity.

“After I was arrested and beaten at the scene of robbery, I was taken to a hospital for treatment, and my landlord’s wife works there. On getting to the hospital, I saw my landlord’s wife and I called her to explain what brought me there, but people thought her husband must be one of my accomplices.

“I am begging that my mother and my landlord should be released because they know nothing about the crime,’

