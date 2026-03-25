Ondo police arrests two men over attempt to steal minor

Two suspected human traffickers were arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command after they attempted to abduct a child in Ogbagi Akoko.

The suspects, Adefarati Idowu and Adepoju Babatunde, were apprehended following a report by a woman, Olanireti, who resides on Ioso Street in Ogbagi Akoko.

Ayobami Jimoh, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed the incident on Wednesday, noting that the child was rescued unharmed immediately after the suspects were apprehended. He added that the arrest was made possible through the collective efforts of vigilant community members, and the case has been transferred to police headquarters for a thorough investigation.

“According to the complainant, she had sent her three-year-old son, Alex Ayobami, to meet his grandmother, who lives behind her shop. Shortly afterward, an alarm was raised by a concerned member of the public, Oni, who noticed suspicious activity involving the child,” Jimoh said.

“Acting swiftly on the alarm, the complainant rushed to the scene and found the two suspects attempting to flee the area on an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle with her child. The child’s grandmother, Mrs. Olawale, courageously held onto the motorcycle while other residents quickly mobilized to block the suspects’ escape. The police then arrived and rescued the child unharmed,” he added.

Jimoh emphasized that the Command is committed to uncovering the full circumstances of the incident, including any potential wider criminal network, and ensuring that all those found culpable are brought to justice.

Reacting to the rescue, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, commended the bravery and vigilance of the community, noting that their prompt response prevented what could have been a grievous crime.

He further highlighted that the incident underscores the importance of community policing and the crucial role citizens play in supporting security agencies.

The Commissioner advised parents and guardians to remain vigilant at all times, particularly in monitoring the movements of their children, and encouraged the public to promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or security agency.

The Ondo State Police Command reiterated its unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across the state and assured residents of continued efforts to eliminate all forms of criminality.