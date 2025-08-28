Ondo Police arrests pastor, wife for faking abduction

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 62-year-old pastor, Sanmori Joshua, and his 42-year-old wife, Taiwo, for allegedly faking a spousal abduction in an attempt to extort money from their relatives.

The couple was apprehended after police investigations revealed that they attempted to obtain ₦10 million from family members through a staged kidnapping.

As gathered, the suspects were arrested at their residence on Road 5, Power Line, Ondo City, after an investigation team from the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, supported by officers from the Enu-Owa Division, found Taiwo hiding inside the house, despite claims she had been abducted by unknown men.

After being discovered in her room, Taiwo falsely claimed she had just been released by kidnappers following the alleged payment of a ₦5 million ransom.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olushola, it was revealed that Taiwo had secluded herself in a separate room of their home and, in connivance with her husband, staged the fake abduction to defraud their relatives.

“One of the relatives, Fasegha Joseph, through a written petition, reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police who directed the command Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad (SAKS).

Olushola further revealed that the suspect confessed that the abduction was staged as a self-kidnapping scheme, masterminded to extort money from her relatives abroad under the pretense of securing her release.

Both Mrs. Taiwo and her husband are currently in custody and facing investigation, with legal action anticipated.

The State Commissioner of Police reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to tackling all forms of criminal activity, whether real or staged.

He attributed the success of the recent operation to the community policing model championed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, which prioritizes intelligence-driven strategies and active collaboration with local communities.

The Command also acknowledged the vital support provided by local forest hunters and residents, whose contributions have significantly enhanced ongoing security efforts.

The public was further urged to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with law enforcement to sustain peace and safety across the state.