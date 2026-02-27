Ondo police arrests 286 robbers, kidnappers in 2months

No fewer than 286 suspected robbers, kidnappers and other criminal elements have been arrested by the Ondo State Command, in a sweeping crackdown across the state within two months.

The arrests, carried out between January and February 2026, followed a series of intelligence-led operations, coordinated patrols and strategic tactical deployments aimed at dismantling criminal networks and reinforcing public confidence in security across the state.

Addressing journalists at the command headquarters in Akure, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, said the suspects were linked to a range of serious offences, including kidnapping, murder, armed robbery, rape, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

He added that 75 exhibits were recovered from the suspects during the period under review.

Providing a breakdown of the arrests, Lawal said, “From January 1 to date, the command has arrested a total of 286 suspects for various offences. These include 30 for kidnapping, 10 for murder and homicide, 15 for unlawful possession of firearms, 17 for armed robbery, five for rape and defilement, 41 for cult-related offences, and 168 for other crimes. We also rescued eight kidnap victims during the period.

“We have intensified intelligence-driven policing and proactive strategies to ensure that criminal networks are disrupted and those involved are brought to justice,” he said.

The commissioner emphasised that the command would sustain its operational momentum through enhanced surveillance, intelligence gathering and collaboration with community stakeholders.

He urged residents to provide timely and credible information to security agencies, stressing that effective partnership between the public and law enforcement remains critical to preventing crime and maintaining peace across the state.