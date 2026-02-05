Ondo police arrest four suspects link to resident’s kidnap

The Ondo Police Command has apprehended four suspects linked to the kidnapping of two residents during a midnight attack that left at least three people injured along the Ala/Ilu-Abo axis, following its sustained efforts to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.

The arrests came after intensive, intelligence-driven operations launched by the Command in response to the violent incident, which took place on January 25, 2026, when armed assailants attacked residents at Liberty Avenue.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, in a statement issued on Thursday, the suspects were identified as Abenaguna Muhammad, Lanre, Ojo, and Pius.

“On Thursday, January 29, 2026, acting on proactive and credible intelligence, vigilant members of the Ilu-Abo community apprehended one Abenaguna Muhammad, male, found in possession of various criminal charms. The suspect was immediately handed over to police operatives for discreet investigation,” Jimoh stated.

He added that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of a kidnapping syndicate operating along the Ala/Ilu-Abo axis and confirmed their involvement in the recent violent attack and abduction in the area.

Jimoh further noted that the suspects are currently in police custody, while investigations continue to recover exhibits, uncover additional criminal links, and ensure diligent prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, commended the Ilu-Abo community for their timely cooperation and vigilance, describing their actions as a practical demonstration of effective community partnership in crime prevention, which directly facilitated the exposure of the perpetrators.

Lawal urged residents to continue collaborating with the police through structured vigilante groups, prompt reporting of suspicious activities, and active engagement with law enforcement agencies. He emphasized that adherence to security protocols, combined with community participation, is critical to maintaining public safety and curbing organized criminal activity.

The Command reaffirmed that inter-agency collaboration remains central to combating kidnapping and violent crime across the state. Investigations into the syndicate are ongoing, with further evidence recovery and prosecution of all suspects actively pursued to ensure justice is served and prevent similar incidents.