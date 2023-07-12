Ondo pastor bags 2yrs jail term over theft

A presiding pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ona Iwa-Mimo, Iwaro Oka Akoko, Friday Okeneji, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for engaging in a theft in Ondo State.

Okeneji was convicted by a Magistrates Court sitting at Oke Eda in Akure, the state capital, after he prove guilty to the charges that were brought before the Magistrate against him.

The cleric was sentenced on Wednesday after he unlawfully broke into a chemical shop and stole substances worth N130,000.

Okeneji was found to have committed the offence on July 2, 2023, at Iwaro Oka Akoko and appearing before the court, the cleric pleaded guilty to two offences read before him by the court.

He confessed that he committed the offences intending to use the proceeds of the stolen goods to pay for his mother’s burial slated for August.

The Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni, while convicting the cleric, said that the prison term would be run concurrently with an option of N100,000.

Sekoni, however, advised the convict to turn a new leaf and imbibe the true virtues of a Christian while serving his jail term.

