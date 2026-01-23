Ondo palace warns against disrespecting 22yr old monarch

The palace of the Arujale-Ojime of Okeluse Kingdom, Ondo State, has directed the public to address its 22-year-old monarch, Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, strictly as His Royal Majesty at all times, warning that any casual or disrespectful forms of address will no longer be tolerated.

Oba Oloyede ascended the throne at age 16 while still a secondary school student, becoming one of the youngest traditional rulers in Yoruba land.

The palace emphasised that his youth does not diminish the sacredness of the throne or the respect due to him.

A statement issued on Friday by the monarch’s Chief of Staff, Prince Adefemi Olorunfemi, condemned the use of casual expressions such as “bro” or “blood” in addressing the king.

“Addressing our revered monarch with terms such as ‘bro,’ ‘blood,’ or any casual or demeaning expressions is highly inappropriate and will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

Prince Olorunfemi explained that the king’s leniency should not be mistaken for weakness. “His Majesty’s leniency and calm disposition should not be mistaken for weakness, nor should it be taken as permission to do the wrong thing. Especially for those who call themselves Yoruba, we should know better,” the statement added.

The palace described Oba Oloyede as Igbakeji awon orisa, a representative of the gods on earth, stressing that the throne he occupies is sacred. “Regardless of your status, age, or position in society, the king must be respected,” the statement read.

It further warned that any deviation from proper protocol would be met with strong measures, affirming that respect for the monarch is essential to preserving culture and tradition in Okeluse Kingdom.

The palace urged residents and the general public to uphold the dignity of the throne and conduct themselves appropriately at all times.

“We urge everyone, within and outside Okeluse Kingdom, to conduct themselves accordingly and uphold the dignity of the palace and the person of His Royal Majesty. Respect for the throne is non-negotiable.