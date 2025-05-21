Ondo nurses protest over unpaid benefits, others

A group of aggrieved nurses under the employment of the Ondo State Hospital Management Board (HMB) staged a peaceful protest in Akure, kicking against the state government delay in implementing 2022 Conversion for the workers.

Marching under the platform Concerned Nurses of the 2022 HMB Conversion Exercise, the protesters expressed deep frustration over the state’s procedure for career progression.

According to the demonstrators, the delay by government has led to stagnation in their career and demoralizing despite acquiring higher qualifications, including Bachelor’s Degrees in Nursing to enhance their operations in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, the protesters lamented that the delay has brought untold hardship on them

One of the protesters, who doesn’t want his name made public to avoid victimization, said: “Rather than reward our academic efforts, it has demoted and trapped many of us on the same grade levels for over 12 to 16 years.”

The nurses argued that the 2022 policy not only failed to recognize their additional qualifications despite the promises made by the government.

They laminated that the development has imposed career setbacks, saying those who should have been promoted in 2025 were instead told their next promotion would come in 2027, regardless of merit or service record.

“Who is the government converting a qualified nurse to.. We returned to school to improve ourselves, not to be punished for it.”

The group warned that the unresolved crisis has led to a mass exodus of trained nurses from the state’s health system to federal and other state institutions where their credentials are properly recognized.

In their appeal to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, whom they praised as “listening and compassionate,” the nurses outlined the following demands:

Immediate replacement of the 2022 conversion policy with an “upgrading” system that reflects additional qualifications.

Reclassification of all affected nurses as upgraded with effect from January 2022.

Compassionate promotion of long-serving nurses on Grade Level 14 to Grade Level 15.

Proper adjustment of degree-holding nurses currently below GL.10 to the correct entry point, with step adjustments reflecting their qualifications.

Despite their grievances, the nurses reiterated their dedication to patient care, emphasizing that fair treatment and career recognition are essential to sustaining healthcare excellence in Ondo State.

“We have exhausted all channels of dialogue since 2022,” the group said. “Now, we raise our voices in peaceful protest, trusting that our governor will hear us and act to correct this injustice.”