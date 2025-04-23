Ondo LG imposes indefinite ban on scavenging, scrap buying

The Executive Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area in Ondo State, Hon. Andrew Ogunsakin, has announced the indefinite suspension of all scavenging and scrap metal activities within the council area. This move comes in the wake of a recent security incident that has raised serious concerns among residents and local authorities.

In a statement issued from the council secretariat, Hon. Ogunsakin explained that the ban is a proactive response to the increasing threats posed by unregulated scavenging activities. He noted that many of these operations are carried out by itinerant individuals whose identities and intentions remain largely unknown to local authorities.

According to the Chairman, these activities have not only contributed to the theft and destruction of public infrastructure but also serve as a cover for criminal elements to infiltrate communities. He cited instances of vandalized facilities and rising insecurity in certain areas linked to these scavenging operations.

“The safety of our people is non-negotiable,” Hon. Ogunsakin said. “We cannot continue to overlook the dangers these unmonitored activities pose. This suspension will give us the opportunity to properly assess and regulate the sector to protect our people and property.”

As part of the new measures, the local government has directed a comprehensive profiling of all scavengers and scrap metal operators currently operating in Okitipupa. This process will be carried out in collaboration with security agencies and traditional leaders to ensure accuracy and transparency.

The profiling exercise, according to the Chairman, is expected to identify genuine operators and weed out individuals with questionable backgrounds or intentions. He stressed that only those who meet the set criteria after verification will be allowed to return to operations once the suspension is lifted.

To enforce the directive, Hon. Ogunsakin has ordered the deployment of security operatives across strategic locations within the local government. These operatives will ensure strict compliance with the suspension and arrest anyone found flouting the order.

He warned that violators of the suspension order would face severe legal consequences. “Anyone caught engaging in scavenging or scrap metal activities during this period will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the Chairman affirmed.

Residents of Okitipupa have been urged to remain calm and supportive of the government’s efforts. Hon. Ogunsakin appealed for cooperation from all stakeholders, emphasizing that the administration is committed to maintaining law and order for the collective good.

The Chairman reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to ensure that Okitipupa remains a safe and peaceful environment. He assured residents that the government would continue to take necessary steps to secure lives and critical infrastructure across the local government.