Ondo lawmakers to review Amotekun law over rising insecurity

The Ondo State House of Assembly has began the process of reviewing the law that established the State Security Network Agency popularly called Amotekun in order to deal with the rising insecurity across the state.

The Assembly’s spokesperson, Gbenga Omole, disclosed that the law after the review, would give the Amotekun corps power to have access to improved technology and more sophisticated weapons to tackle security challenges.

Speaking during a security summit, yesterday, in Ondo, Omole emphasized that their decision was in support of the state government in terms of security which is why the law is under the process of being ammended to give more power to Amotekun.

“We have been doing our best; of recent we have to tinker with the Amotekun law.

“We are looking at the law to give more backings to Amotekun in terms of procurement of more sophisticated weapons and more technology to be deployed.” he said.

On his part, the Olubaka of Oka Kingdom, Yusuf Adeleye, commended the community for organising the summit, saying security is a collective responsibility.

According to him, this is not the first time they are having this summit, but it is important to have this summit now, considering the various security challenges that they were facing.

The traditional ruler disclosed that Security committees have been established at various quarters in Oka and each households have been levied certain amount as government cannot do it alone.

“We have to give kudos to the state government for establishing Amotekun corps and we give kudos to other security operatives.

“What happened in Owo on June 5 where unknown gunmen came to a church and killed over 40 people is an eye opener that we have to be up and doing.

“We have to be vigilant; we have to know people around us; we have to take issue of security serious more than ever because what happened in Owo could happen anywhere. We have to be proactive,” he said.

Meanwhile, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Adewole Ajakaiye, urged for cooperation between the citizens and security agencies in order to effectively tackle the menace of insecurity across the state.

