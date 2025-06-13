Ondo lawmakers begin screening for 12 Commissioner Nominees

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has officially submitted a list of 12 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The list includes technocrats, politicians, and professionals drawn from various sectors and geopolitical zones of the state.

The nominees are Igbekele Ajibefun, Aycrinde Olawoye, Ayodele Akande, Alabi Johnson, Amidu Takuro, and Adewale Akinlosotu.

Others are Idowu Ajanaku, Oluwaseun Osamaye, Tob Loko, Olaolu Akindolire, Sunday Olajide, and Omoyofunmi Henry.

The list was transmitted in a formal letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, and was read on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday.

In the letter, Governor Aiyedatiwa invoked the powers vested in him under Section 192 (1 & 2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to make the nominations.

“In exercise of the power conferred on me by Section 192 (1 & 2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I wish to forward to your esteemed office the following commissioner nominees for your kind consideration and confirmation by the House of Assembly,” the governor stated.

He appealed to the House for swift consideration of the nominees in the interest of effective governance and service delivery in the state.

“I shall be most obliged to the Honourable House for your expeditious action on this request in the overall interest of our dear state. Please accept, as always, my highest regards for your esteemed self and other distinguished Members of the House,” he added.