Ondo lawmaker defects to APC over PDP leadership crisis

The lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Festus Akingbaso, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akingbaso, who was elected on the platform of the PDP, cited persistent internal conflicts plaguing the party as the primary reason for his decision to leave.

His defection was formally announced on the floor of the House during Tuesday’s plenary session, where the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, read a letter submitted by Akingbaso conveying his decision to switch political allegiance.

In the letter, which was read aloud to members of the House, Akingbaso attributed his defection to what he described as an “intractable crisis” within the PDP. He explained that the internal divisions in the party had become irreconcilable, affecting its ability to function effectively at both the state and national levels.

“After careful consideration and wide consultations with my constituents and political associates, I have decided to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party due to its unresolved and lingering internal crisis, and to join the All Progressives Congress,” the letter stated in part.

The development is expected to strengthen the APC’s position in Ondo State ahead of the forthcoming governorship election, especially as Akingbaso remains a well-known and influential political figure in both Idanre and Ifedore areas of the state.

As of the time of filing this report, the PDP had yet to issue an official response regarding Akingbaso’s defection.