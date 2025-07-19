Ondo landlord accuse of killing two students dies during interrogation

The landlord accused of masterminding the murder of two Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko students, Femi Oladele, has died during interrogation inside police custody in the state.

Oladele was said to have been pronounced dead by medical experts barely three days after the Ondo police command announced his arrest alongside others who perpetrated the murder of the two students in the state.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the death of the suspect on Saturday to newsmen.

Ayanlade disclosed that Oladele, popularly called Tallex, who was arrested for his alleged role in the abduction and death of two AAUA students, Andrel Okah and John Abba, died yesterday inside the Command custody following an illness.

“He had been under medical supervision since his arrest and had been in and out of the hospital. He died on Friday. We have recovered the decomposing body of Okah, and we are still searching for Abba’s remains.

“We urge the public to disregard any attempt to twist the facts. The command remains fully committed to justice. Everyone involved will face the full weight of the law.”

The two students, who were friends – Okah of the Department of History and International Studies, and Abba of the Department of Economics – were said to be in 200-level in their departments before their disappearance on campus.

Police operatives later swung into action and began an investigation which led to the arrest of Oladele and two other accomplices including a trader inside Ikeja Computer Village

During interrogation of the suspects, the police said one of the suspects confessed that the victims had been killed, while their bodies were dumped at different locations in Ekiti State.

The police later disclosed that Okah’s body had been recovered and deposited at a morgue, adding that efforts were ongoing to recover Abba’s remains.