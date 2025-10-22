Ondo, Kogi Govts allay residents’ fear on planned terrorist attacks

Following the leaked memo from the Department of State Services (DSS) on the planned coordinated attacks by a terrorist group, the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on some communities in Ondo and Kogi, the State Governments have urged residents to remain calm, be vigilant, and report any suspicious persons in their communities.

They stated that the leaked memo was routine reports often received by other security agencies from the DSS on possible threats from gunmen that could attack their territories.

The governments, in separate statements released on Wednesday after The Guild’s reports, assured the people that the security agencies are on alert to halt possible attacks.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, described the intelligence report as a step towards victory, noting that it demonstrates the proactive work of the DSS and other security agencies in protecting Nigerians from criminal elements.

“The report itself is evidence that our security agencies are alive to their responsibilities. We commend the DSS for their vigilance and for providing early intelligence capable of preventing such evil plans from being executed,” the statement read.

The Commissioner assured citizens that the Kogi State Government is working closely with the DSS, the Nigerian Army, the Police, and other relevant security formations to ensure that any terrorist attempt is completely foiled before it can threaten lives or property.

“His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Ododo, has made security of lives and property a top priority of his administration. Strategic security measures have been reinforced across the State, and surveillance has been intensified, especially around border communities,” Fanwo added.

He urged residents to go about their normal businesses without fear but to remain security-conscious and report any suspicious movement or persons to the nearest security agency.

“The Government will protect the people at all costs. We will not allow criminals or terror groups to disrupt the peace and progress we have built. Kogi remains one of the safest states in Nigeria, and we intend to keep it that way”.

For Ondo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, disclosed that the memo is often used to assess security threats and take proactive measures.

With the development raising tension in the state, particularly in the identified locations, Ajanaku assured that the intelligence is already being acted upon by the government and relevant security agencies, with necessary precautions being taken to ensure the safety and security of the people.

He said: “The Government of Ondo State is aware of the recent security alert memo of the State Security Services addressed to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Akure regarding a possible terrorist attack in some parts of the state, which got leaked to the media.

“Such reports are a normal part of security operations, aimed at identifying and preventing potential threats. These intelligence reports often contain varying levels of threat assessment and are used in joint operations by security agencies to enhance vigilance and take proactive measures.

“The emphasis remains on maintaining vigilance and cooperation between security agencies and the government to prevent and respond to any potential threats. We urge all residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency. We want to reassure you that every measure is being taken to prevent any attack in Ondo State.

“The Ondo State government, led by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, is in constant contact with security agencies and is taking several steps to protect residents, especially those in border communities, so that Ondo State can remain as one of the safest States in the country.

“Once again, we appeal to residents to remain calm, go about their normal daily activities, refrain from taking the law into their hands, cooperate with security agencies, and provide any information that may help prevent any threat in any part of the State.”

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, who confirmed the development, stated that the command had deployed necessary operational and intelligence assets to swiftly address the situation.

Ayanlade also stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, has held security meetings with stakeholders from the two Police Area Commands in the Akoko axis.

“In a renewed effort to prevent the breakdown of law and order, and in line with the proactive policing strategies of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal, on Tuesday, convened a high-powered security meeting and community engagement session with stakeholders from the two Police Area Commands in the Akoko region, Ikare and Iwaro-Oka,” Ayanlade stated.

The DSS, in a leaked confidential memo addressed to the Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Akure, the state capital, identified the target locations, including Oyin-Akoko and Eriti-Akoko, both in Akoko North-West Local Council, and Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Council Area of the state.

With the letter signed by one H.I Kana, the DSS revealed that the groups have commenced surveillance on potential soft targets in the identified communities, stressing the urgency to implement heightened security measures in the state in order to prevent such attacks from happening.