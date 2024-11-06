Ondo guber poll will be credible- INEC chairman

Ahead of the Ondo State gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has promised that the exercise will be credible and devoid of legal battle.

Yakubu said that all preparations have been concluded to ensure a credible governorship poll on Nov. 16, 2024, in the state.

The INEC chairman gave the assurance on Wednesday while inspecting several centres for the ongoing mock accreditation of registered voters in Ondo State.

The mock exercise was carried out to assess the effectiveness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices, amid complaints from political parties over interference in the process.

The INEC chairman inspected mock centers in Akure South Local Government Area (LGA): – Registration Area (RA) Lisa – 05 at Alagbaka Primary School (Polling Unit 018).

Others were Ijomu/Obanla – 004, with the mock exercise held at Ijapo High School II (Polling Unit 041) and Idanre Local Government Area (LGA): RA Owena/Aponmulona – 010, conducted at an open space in front of Plot 6, beside the Teaching Service Commission, Owena (Polling Unit 012). – Our Saviour Primary School, Aiyetoro/Owena I – 001.

After accessing the centres, Yakubu expressed satisfaction with the mock accreditation exercise, underscoring INEC’s dedication to delivering a credible Ondo guber poll.

As seen on the spot from these centres, the BVAS devices performed excellently, reaffirming INEC’s commitment to ensuring that the election will hold without any setback.

The assurance came days after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of working for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).