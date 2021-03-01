Ondo Govt. suspends NURTW, RTEAN, others over leadership crisis

As part of measures to restore sanity across motor parks and garages in Ondo State, the State Government has placed a ban on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

As gathered, the ban which takes immediate effect followed the leadership tussle between the two unions that have led to unrest across the state in recent times.

Aside from the ban placed on the unions’ activities, the government also directed taxi drives across the state to revert fares to the old rate of N50 per drop.

Confirming the development, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on special duties and strategy, said that the bans extend to all motor parks across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He added that taxi operators would henceforth purchase their tickets directly from the government and that the unions’ members must stop collecting money from taxi drivers and other motorists.

“Every attempt to make life difficult for the people would be restricted and the security agencies have been notified to effect timely arrest and prosecution of the defaulters,” the special adviser told journalists on Monday.