Report on Interest

Brexit head negotiator tests positive for coronavirus

Temitope

South-East projects will be completed before 2023-…

Abdullahi Jamiu

U.I and its new tenants

Olawale
NationalNews

Ondo Govt. revokes permission on religious activities during Easter celebration

By Olawale
By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo
The Ondo State Government has revoked the permission for religious organizations to hold services or any other gatherings during Easter celebration in the state
It revoked the permission after a closed door meeting with clerics and religious leader in the state, explaining reasons for the suspension of the earlier decision and that the aim was to flatten the coronavirus curve.
The decision to suspend earlier permission was sequel to Federal Government warning that the State Government policy to relax the lockdown could further escalate coronavirus in the country.
Confirming the suspension, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday, said the decision after the meeting was that none of the religious body in Ondo  should organise any gathering.

Details  later

Olawale 853 posts 10 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.