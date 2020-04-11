Ondo Govt. revokes permission on religious activities during Easter celebration

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The Ondo State Government has revoked the permission for religious organizations to hold services or any other gatherings during Easter celebration in the state

It revoked the permission after a closed door meeting with clerics and religious leader in the state, explaining reasons for the suspension of the earlier decision and that the aim was to flatten the coronavirus curve.

The decision to suspend earlier permission was sequel to Federal Government warning that the State Government policy to relax the lockdown could further escalate coronavirus in the country.

Confirming the suspension, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday, said the decision after the meeting was that none of the religious body in Ondo should organise any gathering.

Details later