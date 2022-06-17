Ondo Govt. releases Owo church attack Victim’s identities

The Ondo State Government has released the identities of victims, who lost their lives during the recent terrorist attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo axis of the state on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.

No fewer than 40 people were said to have reportedly died during the attack while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The identified deceased victims include: Virginus Ani, Fabian Nweke, Deborah Onuoha, Chukwudi Onuoha, Justinah Ugwumadu, Njoku Chukwuemeka, Ani Chidiogo, Caroline Agboola, Umunna Okafor, Oluwatoyin Akinyemi, Christiana Olajide, Bridget Ozulumba, Regina Nnabire and Obuche Augustine.

Others were said to have included: Monogbe Omolayo, Mathilda Ogungbade, Edwin Loveth, Onileke Esther, Funmilola Madinat, Ugwumadu Ekene, Umunna Chisom, Oluchukwu Evaristus, Timothy Ugwu, Asebioyo Esther, Onyebuchi Onyeka, Theresa Ogbu and Hen Olowa.

Also, it included: Adesina Ajanaku, Ndegbe Gift, Okeh Cordelia, Onah Chijioke, Sunday Mary, Ekun Roseline, Omolola Monogbe, Eze Chikamso, Anthony Ojapah and John Testimony.

