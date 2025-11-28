Ondo Govt. recruits 500 Amotekun personnel for boosting protection

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has approved the recruitment and training of 500 new officers for the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun to strengthen security, improve community safety.

He explained that the move forms part of wider reforms designed to restore public confidence in local justice mechanisms and strengthen community participation in maintaining order and stability.

The governor announced the recruitment on Friday in Akure during the inauguration of a new cohort of Justices of the Peace (JPs), where 130 appointees drawn from diverse backgrounds were officially sworn in.

Aiyedatiwa described the revival of the JP office after almost 17 years as a significant step toward strengthening the rule of law, noting that the institution would give citizens a meaningful role in resolving disputes, promoting harmony, and supporting formal justice processes.

He urged the appointees to serve with integrity, fairness, and a clear commitment to community cohesion.

Attorney General of the state, Kayode Ajulo, who traced the JP institution to its colonial-era origins, said the state last appointed Justices of the Peace in 2008.

He stressed that the position remains a crucial link between government and communities, empowered under Section 12 of the Magistrates’ Court Law to preserve peace, quell disturbances, administer oaths, and support legal processes.

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, represented by Justice Akintan Osadebe, outlined the duties of the office, including mediating disputes, maintaining public order, visiting detention facilities, inspecting inmate conditions, and authenticating official documents required for legal and administrative purposes.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, Bashorun Arogbofa thanked the government for the opportunity to serve, pledging that the new JPs would uphold justice, support community peace efforts, and strengthen grassroots engagement across the state.