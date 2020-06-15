Ondo govt. raises concern over COVID-19 rural transmission

The Ondo State Government has decried the rising confirmed cases of coronavirus within the state saying the new wave of transmission among rural communities and dwellers was frightening.

It explained that the increasing community spread of the deadly respiratory disease despite the measures put in place by the government to flatten the curve of the virus was worrisome.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who shared the concerns also revealed that the state recorded 30 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last week.

Akeredolu disclosed on Monday in Akure while briefing newsmen on the deadly pandemic in the Government House, saying the new development brings the total number of coronavirus to seventy-three.

Giving the breakdown of the new cases, the Governor said eleven of the new cases were recorded in Okitipupa Local Government Area, while seven were health workers, who contracted the virus at a private hospital in the area.

“This is a frightening and embarrassing situation which tells us that COVID-19 is at our doorstep.

“We have a total of 73 confirmed positive cases, 33 treated and discharged, 31 active cases, and nine deaths.

“Some arrests were made yesterday, while vehicles were also impounded because they were outside after the 7 p.m. curfew,” he said.