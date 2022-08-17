Ondo Govt. promises informants N50,000 for exposing kidnappers

The Ondo State Government has promised to protect and reward resident that provides information leading to the successful arrest and prosecution of kidnappers and other criminal across the state.

It said that N50,000 will be paid as reward for anyone that provided the information that not only aid the arrest, but also prosecution of the suspected criminal in accordance with the law.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, disclosed the government decision on Wednesday to newsmen shortly after the State Executive Council meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Ademola-Olateju disclosed that a Toll Free line, 0800-555-5555, has been setup by the government to allow residents give security tips and report any criminal activities within their community.

“From now on, anyone who reports a crime and we follow the trail, and it leads to a successful prosecution of the criminal, that person will be offered a reward of fifty thousand naira.

“We want people in Ondo state to say something when they see something. We want our people to be proactive in the area of security to rid Ondo State of criminals, bandits and terrorists”, she said

The Commissioner also added that the Council acknowledged the appreciation and commendation from the residents which followed the good initiative of the government to have a toll free line.

She, meanwhile, called for timely reportage of criminal activities and government would protect anybody who reports or gives useful information about criminal activities in his area.

The new development came after different attacks were recorded across the state including the massacre of over 40 Christian worshippers in Owo town.

