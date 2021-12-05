Ondo Govt. lifts imposed curfew for schools’ examinations, Xmas

The Ondo State Government has lifted the curfew earlier imposed on Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko NorthEast local government area of the state, to allow students seat for their first term examination.

It said that the decision to lift the curfew was to allow schools in the town to reopen so as to complete the academic year including the examination scheduled to commence in another couple of days.

Through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the government, meanwhile, told security agencies to intensify surveillance and maintain law and order.

Part of the statement released yesterday reads: “The decision is to allow Schools in the town to reopen so as to complete the academic year; more so that Schools are scheduled to begin the end of the Term Exams soon.

“Notwithstanding the lifting of the curfew, security agencies have been directed to monitor the situation in the town closely and impose sanctions on any breach of security and public peace”.

Last month, while imposing the curfew, the government stated that the decision was made following the killings recorded in parts of the ancient town.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo, Donald Ojogo, who announced this in a statement, said the curfew was with immediate effect and would last 24 hours.

He explained that the decision of the government became necessary in view of security reports and credible intelligence arising from the situation in Ikare – the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the commissioner, some deaths were recorded from sporadic gunshots that have spread through the town in the last 12 hours.

While describing the situation as unacceptable, he stated that security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew and ensure full compliance.

Ojogo called on traditional rulers and religious leaders among other stakeholders in Ikare to support the government’s effort to restore peace in the town.

