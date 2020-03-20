Ondo Govt. issues new worship methods to religious bodies amid Coronavirus outbreak

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After observing the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Ekiti and others, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has issued fresh worship methods to churches and mosques in the state, to prevent residents from contracting the deadly virus.

The governor’s new worship method came hours after the Federal Government announced the closure of tertiary institutions and other measures to prevent the disease from spreading within the country.

Akeredolu, in a statement released by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, on Friday, warned that the religious bodies and organisations must adhere to the methods while citizens should embrace hygiene standards.

According to him, the new method is that churches and mosques with large crowds should break into more worship syndicates(services). This is to curtail excessive physical contact.

“Also, people should avoid the use of common cups and chalice in the case of Churches, for drinking. In this regard, it is advised that disposable cups must suffice, if at all.

“Aside from religious bodies, the Convocation Ceremony of the Ondo State Universtity of Science and Technology, Okitipupa earlier scheduled for Saturday, 21st March, 2020 is postponed indefinitely.

“Where there are needs for clarifications on the closure of schools, all stakeholders and partners, including examination bodies as well as proprietors of private schools are enjoined to get in touch with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for such.

“While the Government puts structures in place to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, it is pertinent that the citizenry takes more seriously, the above precautionary measures in addition to those enumerated by Mr. Governor in his broadcast to the State”.