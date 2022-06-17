Ondo Govt., families lay to rest Owo attack deceased victims

The Ondo State Government has commenced the mass funeral for slain victims of the June 5th terror attack on St Francis Catholic Church, in Owo axis of that state.

Bodies of the victims were said to have been brought in a hearse in separate coffins as tears and wailing of loved ones, church members, friends and residents trailed along with them.

As gathered, the worshippers were said to have been attacked by gunmen during mass which left scores injured and over 30 others dead.

The remains of the dead, which were deposited at the morgue of the St Louis Catholic Hospital in Owo, were said to be laid for the mass at the Mydas Event Centre in the town.

