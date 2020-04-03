Ondo Govt. confirms first coronavirus case

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Ondo State Government on Friday joined the list of states battling with coronavirus in Nigeria, confirming its index case after thorough contact tracing within the state.

Ondo state was the last southwest states to record cases of the virus with Lagos and Osun states battling to reduce the number of infected residents.

Confirming the index case, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, in a statement made available to newsmen, urged residents to adhere to the preventive measures prescribed by medical experts.

Ojogo said: “It is with great concern that the Ondo State Government announces the first index case. A suspected case tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank God for His protection thus far. Ours has been a case of anxiety while we enjoyed a COVID-19 free State status. This development has, however, repudiated that enviable status even as we urge all to be vigilant and keep ourselves within the princints of measures put in place”.